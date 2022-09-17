This beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Colonial style sits on a corner lot with .42 of an acre in the popular "Marion Meadows" neighborhood. The inviting first floor features an open foyer, a formal living room, a half bath, a large eat-in kitchen with a pantry and abundant solid surface counter and cabinet space, a sun room, a family room and an office. The second floor offers a convenient laundry room, a great size owners bedroom with a walk in closet and it's own full bathroom, another 3 good sized bedrooms, and another full bathroom. The basement is partially finished and includes an egress window, a rough-in bathroom, and a workshop area. The exterior provides an awesome 3 car garage and an oversized driveway. Why build when you can buy this home and move in today! Great opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A Weedsport man has been charged with five felonies after authorities said he confronted a group of hunters and took a rifle while impersonati…
A second rebuilt New York State Thruway rest stop has reopened after being closed for more than a year for construction.
When the year ends, so will the Auburn YMCA's management of the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
An Auburn manufacturer will bring a recently closed factory back to life and add about 50 jobs in the process.
It's later than originally planned, but the Auburn location of Michaels should still be open in time for the holiday season.
A teenager wanted in connection with a shooting death in Rochester earlier this year has been sent back to that city to face charges after bei…
The Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its 2022 class of inductees, ahead of a banquet that will be held later t…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.