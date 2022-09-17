4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $425,000

This beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Colonial style sits on a corner lot with .42 of an acre in the popular "Marion Meadows" neighborhood. The inviting first floor features an open foyer, a formal living room, a half bath, a large eat-in kitchen with a pantry and abundant solid surface counter and cabinet space, a sun room, a family room and an office. The second floor offers a convenient laundry room, a great size owners bedroom with a walk in closet and it's own full bathroom, another 3 good sized bedrooms, and another full bathroom. The basement is partially finished and includes an egress window, a rough-in bathroom, and a workshop area. The exterior provides an awesome 3 car garage and an oversized driveway. Why build when you can buy this home and move in today! Great opportunity!