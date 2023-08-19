*Furniture is negotiable* 433 Tuscany Lane, located in the Baldwinsville school district, is a stunning property that offers a combination of modern elegance and desirable features. This home was newly built in 2020 and boasts a range of custom finishes and high-quality materials throughout. Upon entering the property, you'll be greeted by a beautiful exterior design that showcases the attention to detail given to this residence. One notable feature is the absence of a neighbor to the right of the lot, offering increased privacy and a serene atmosphere. One of the highlights of this property is the luxurious outdoor space. The backyard is a true oasis, featuring a lit-up, heated, saltwater pool and Bluetooth hot tub. This private retreat allows you to unwind and enjoy the warm weather in style and comfort. The gutters are equipped with mesh screens, minimizing the need for regular cleaning and maintenance. There is a Tesla charger installed, catering to the needs of eco-conscious homeowners with electric vehicles. Additionally, the property comes with warranties throughout, providing peace of mind for the new owner.