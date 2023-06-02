Welcome Home! This spectacular 2021 Parade Home boasts over 3,200 square feet of living space, 4 (potentially 5) bedrooms and 4 full baths. Situated on just over a 1/2 acre lot in the desirable Baldwinsville school district, this custom built home has it all. The main level greets you with an abundance of natural light, highlighting the open concept floor plan. The large kitchen with tiered center island is perfect for entertaining and adjacent to dining area with access to the covered deck. Cozy up in the great room complete with gas fireplace and built-in shelving. On the main level you'll also find a guest bedroom, convenient full bath and large mudroom with closet and cubbies that lead to the oversized 2 car garage. Located on the second level, the spacious primary suite features large corner windows, huge walk-in closet and spa-like bath. You'll also find convenient 2nd laundry, 2 generously sized bedrooms and hall bath with double vanity. The finished walkout lower level is complete with office space, full bath, exercise room and family room with bar area. Sq/ft includes 800 sq/ft in finished basement per seller's plans. Don't miss the opportunity to make this home your own!