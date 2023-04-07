Build with the best at Custom Homes by Ron Merle! Start building your dream home in 60 days! This prime building lot is available and Custom Homes by Ron Merle can customize any floorplan to your liking, both ranches and colonials! This plan features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, an open concept living area, 1st floor laundry, and a 3 car garage! 13 course walkout basement is perfect to finish later on for more living space. The Whispering Oaks neighborhood features public utilities including water, sewer and natural gas. Pricing subject to change based on floorplan, adjustments and final material selection/availability. Taxes to be assessed. This home is to be built (photos are of other projects). We can start building immediately! Schedule your appointment today!