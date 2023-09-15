JUST LISTED! A custom-built (2012) one of a kind LUXURY HOME in Baldwinsville, NY! This amazing 5,000 SF sprawling ranch, has 4 BD, 3.5 BA and sits on 3 acres. Entertain and impress guests with your in-ground salt water pool/hot tub, a 3-car garage, radiant floor heating, a whole house generator, and a 48' x 48' barn! Upon entering the home, is a bright and spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace, a formal dining room, a custom-built gourmet kitchen, walk-in pantry and a breakfast nook that leads out to the partially covered deck. To the left of the front door are 2 bedrooms, the owners suite and an additional bedroom (currently used as an office). The owners suite features two large walk-in closets and a custom bath w/ a jacuzzi tub, heated floors and a steam shower! On the opposite end of the home are 2 additional bedrooms with a shared full bathroom. The lower level has a media/theater room, game room and full bar with a walkout to the salt water pool and hot tub. Outside you will find fruit trees (apple, pear, apricot and peach) and acreage to roam! Come see this today and be beyond impressed at the attention to all the details in this spectacular home!