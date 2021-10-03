THIS ONE OWNER HOME SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP AND HAS MUCH TO OFFER! LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, 2 BEDROOMS DOWN WITH FULL BATH, 2 LARGER BEDROOMS UP WITH BUILT-INS AND WINDOW SEATS! FULL BATH UP HAS INOPERABLE SHOWER BUT WILL BE FIXED PRIOR TO CLOSING. FULL WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH LARGE EGRESS WINDOW READY FOR FINISHING! FURNACE AND AIR CONDITIONING 2014, ROOF WAS REPLACED IN 2006 WAS A COMPLETE TEAR OFF AND HAS 30 YEAR SHINGLES, SOME ROOMS PAINTED, DECK PAINTED, SOME NEWER WINDOWS 2005, FULLY FENCED YARD WITH BLUEBERRY AND RASPBERRY BUSHES!! ALL APPLIANCES ARE CONVEYED "AS IS" SHOWINGS BEGIN 10/3 SUNDAY AT 9AM
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $159,900
