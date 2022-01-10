4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $169,999

Welcome to this immaculate Cape situated on a large corner lot in the heart of Camillus. Featuring, lovely eat-in kitchen, ceramic floors, hardwoods, 2.1 bathrooms, finished basement, Comfort windows throughout, newer roof, 200 amp electrical service and blown in insulation. 2nd Bedroom on first floor can also be used as a Den. Garage was used as a 3 season room (screens available) with cable hookup. Can also be used to park a car in the winter. Driveway can accommodate 5 cars. There is an additional garage with electrical service and driveway, which can accommodate 2 more cars in the backyard. Basement bathroom has toilet and shower. Conveniently located across from West Genesee Middle and Stonehedge Elementary Schools....with the High School up the street! Close to shopping and highways too. Location, Location, Location!!!! Taxes listed are without STAR program.