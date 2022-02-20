4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $174,900

This village home has been lovingly cared for and offers so much space! Tons of original character has been kept while modern updates include new hardwood floors, windows, siding, first floor laundry and a large remodeled kitchen. With 2 bedrooms on the first floor and 2 (possibly 3) more on the second floor there is plenty of space to spread out! The second floor also features a bonus room that would make a great family room or play room and a full walk-up attic with loads of possibilities. This property includes 80 feet of water frontage along Ninemile creek, perfect scenery for relaxing on the front porch or fishing off the banks. Conveniently located within walking distance to shops, restaurants and Maxwell Library.