4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $184,900

WE HAVE MULTIPLE OFFERS.ALL OFFERS DUE BY 8:00PM ON WED THE 6TH. Charming brick cape cod situated on over half an acre has so much to offer! Sweet rounded front door with an entryway that takes you into the large living room with a wood burning fireplace. Formal Dining room with a built in corner cabinet. Kitchen has recently been remodeled with new cabinetry, counter tops and appliances. Bedroom on first floor currently being used an an office. Large great room off the kitchen has easy access to the patio and private back yard. Adorable half bath on first floor. Second floor has an owners suite with a full bath and double sinks and double closets. Two more LARGE bedrooms also on the second floor. Hardwoods and natural wood work throughout. Improvements include; kitchen in 2020, new garage floor, garage door, driveway, water tank, patio, back steps and walkway, vanity and shower doors and fixtures in owner's suite bathroom, roof-2009. Easy to show and a pleasure to see!