4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $199,900

ALL OFFERS DUE BY MONDAY 5pm!! Happy New Year- Happy New HOME! Spacious, maintained and updated split level in Orchard Village is just what you have been waiting for! Fabulous floor plan that offers 3-4 bedrooms, living room, dining room and eat in kitchen. Gorgeous hardwoods through out! Remodeled kitchen and main bathroom. Nice deck off the kitchen with a spacious back yard. Easy to show and a pleasure to view! Please remove shoes as home is immaculate and wear a mask. In the event of multiple offers- agents will be notified HERE

