ALL OFFERS DUE BY MONDAY 5pm!! Happy New Year- Happy New HOME! Spacious, maintained and updated split level in Orchard Village is just what you have been waiting for! Fabulous floor plan that offers 3-4 bedrooms, living room, dining room and eat in kitchen. Gorgeous hardwoods through out! Remodeled kitchen and main bathroom. Nice deck off the kitchen with a spacious back yard. Easy to show and a pleasure to view! Please remove shoes as home is immaculate and wear a mask. In the event of multiple offers- agents will be notified HERE
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
AUBURN — The Auburn school board has been hearing from parents upset about the presence of a nonfiction young adult book in the high school li…
Today is the first day since March 2020 that tenants in New York state can be legally evicted from their residences.
Auburn homeowners received the new assessed value of their properties recently, and many of them aren't happy.
The following closings, cancellations and delays have been reported for Tuesday, Jan. 18:
Citing an increase in the demand for digital banking services over the in-person experience, KeyBank will close its downtown Auburn branch thi…
Auburn recovery organization Nick's Ride 4 Friends has named a new leader, and she comes from a local organization with a similar mission.
Todd Tanner is making a name for himself among Facebook followers with his almost daily photos of sunrises, sunsets, and scenic landscapes. Ta…
A hotel in Weedsport has a new owner, and will soon have a new brand.