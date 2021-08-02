4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $229,900

If you're looking for a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the West Genesee School District you've found your home. Located on a large corner lot this home offers lots of space. It has a fully finished basement that includes a bar, a second kitchen and a full bathroom(this space is not counted in the published square footage: the 1st and 2nd floors offer 2,248 square feet, basement adds another 1,124 square feet). The bedrooms have something more recently built homes don't have: space. The home is located near shopping, dining and entertainment. If space and convenience in the West Genesee School District are what you need then be sure to tour this home. You'll be glad you did.