 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $249,900

Charming Camillus Ranch that offers more much. Home flows with hardwood floors throughout most of the 1st floor. Updated kitchen with Granite counters & island overlooking a sitting area with gas f/p, formal dining, large living room. 3bdrms 2 bath on 1st floor. Many updated windows, roof 2yrs, hot water baseboard heat. Lower level is an added 1000 sq ft of finished living space with 2nd kitchen, bath, bedroom & living area for an inlaw set up or great area to enjoy more space. Walk out onto a covered concrete patio into an enormous fenced in yard with newer shed for outdoor storage. 2 car garage. Close to shopping & highways.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News