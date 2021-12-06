4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $259,900

Welcome to this wonderful colonial in Camillus with its original owners for the last 57 years. This house is much bigger than it looks. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor and second floors, most windows replaced with Anderson in 2019. With the age and style of the home you will get a formal living room and formal dining room. Formal dining room has sliders that lead to a large deck with retractable awning, private backyard and shed with electricity. The kitchen has been nicely maintained and all appliances stay. When you walk to the back of the house expect to be impressed with the large addition which was added in 1992. The great room has a gas fireplace, wall to wall carpet. lots of Anderson windows, recessed lighting and sliders to the deck. The great room, first floor laundry, first floor full bath, potential first floor bedroom which today is being used as an office has a separate entrance. With the addition the first floor has 1722 of living space. Second floor has 3 bedrooms w/ nice closets & a full bath. Lower level is partially finished & has good storage. The furnace was replaced in 2015,roof is 18 years w/a 50 year shingle. Sq FTG 2506 per appraiser report.