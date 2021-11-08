Buyers unable to get a mortgage so what a second chance to own this “brand new” spacious split level w/ just under 2,000 square feet of updated living space. Incredible curb appeal w/new front covered porch w/hemlock wood beams & mahogoney wood floors, front patio w/ 3/4’ outdoor porcelain tile. Inside find a Great room w/vaulted ceilings, window seat, kitchen updated with new cabinets, appliances, light fixtures & ceiling fans. Upstairs offers landing area leading to 3 very large bedrooms - the owners bedroom with walk in closest plus vanity/desk area which could easily be a full bath. Main bath upstairs updated with modern tile work & fixtures. Huge family room and full bath brand new as well with pebble stone floor & all new fixtures. Separate 4th bedroom with sliders to deck/patio. Could also be another family room/work at home space. Hardwood floors everywhere except tile bathrooms. Great outdoor space w/huge deck, patio w/ porcelain 3/4’ outdoor tile. Huge shed for outdoor toys plus storage in basement with built in shelving & cabinets. Built in Garage storage shelves Taxes listed w/no exemptions. Square footage includes back porch converted into year round living space.
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $269,000
