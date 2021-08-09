 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $279,900

4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $279,900

4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $279,900

Location Location Location!!!! West Genesee School District. This spacious 4-bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom has a two-car attached garage and full basement. Cozy screened in back porch overlooking the huge fenced in back yard. This house has everything you’re looking for and more. Working fireplace in family room/den. Great place to relax and spend quality time. Don’t miss out on this charming home!

