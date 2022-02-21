4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $319,900

Built in 2013, everything in this house is like NEW! The large open kitchen has new appliances that were upgrades in 2017-2018. This home has a breakfast room that the Country Oaks community calls a "morning room," a pantry and lots of cabinet and counter space to cook and entertain! Enjoy the open floorplan, tall ceilings, and the spacious living room design. The premier bedroom comes complete with a walk in closet and premier full bath. There is a full basement and a two car stall garage. Home was upgraded with central air conditioning, SO NO SWEAT! This is a house that is waiting for you to make this your HOME