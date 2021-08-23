This Amazing Colonial Home in the Highly Desired Pioneer Farms in Camillus has it all. This 2867 sqft foot home has 4 bedrooms, 2 and half baths and sits on a huge corner lot. The spacious and open kitchen has granite counters, lots of cabinetry, all appliances included, and offers lots of natural light throughout the day. There are hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Enjoy making memories in the large family room with cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace. Formal Living and Dining room. First floor also has laundry/mudroom, ½ bath, and another room for office space. Upstairs there are 3 wonderfully sized bedrooms, a full bath, and a master suite including a full bathroom. Head down to the massive, finished basement that includes an exterior walkout, another full bath, wet bar, and Sauna room!! Soak in the sun on the Great Deck that overlooks the large in-ground pool and the very private backyard. Great mature Landscaping and so much more. West Genesee Schools. Close to shops, Restaurants, and highways.
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $369,900
