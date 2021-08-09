This Amazing Colonial Home in the Highly Desired Pioneer Farms in Camillus has it all. This 2867 sqft foot home has 4 bedrooms, 2 and half baths and sits on a huge corner lot. The spacious and open kitchen has granite counters, lots of cabinetry, all appliances included, and offers lots of natural light throughout the day. There are hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Enjoy making memories in the large family room with cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace. Formal Living and Dining room. First floor also has laundry/mudroom, ½ bath, and another room for office space. Upstairs there are 3 wonderfully sized bedrooms, a full bath, and a master suite including a full bathroom. Head down to the massive, finished basement that includes an exterior walkout, another full bath, wet bar, and Sauna room!! Soak in the sun on the Great Deck that overlooks the large in-ground pool and the very private backyard. Great mature Landscaping and so much more. Delayed showings until 8/7 at 10am. Delayed negotiations until 8/9 at 10am.
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month have been linked to five daycare centers, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
- Updated
In New York law, incarcerated individuals will no longer be referred to as inmates.
- Updated
A Cayuga County farm operating in the Cayuga Lake watershed has agreed to pay more than $100,000 in penalties and adhere to a strict state mon…
- Updated
An elected Throop Town Board member has given formal notice that she intends to file a lawsuit against the town over alleged public meeting co…
- Updated
An adult care facility in Weedsport must relocate its residents after the state Department of Health suspended its operating certificate last week.
- Updated
An elderly woman died after testing positive for COVID-19, the first virus-related death in Cayuga County since early March.
- Updated
The public health director in Cayuga County and Auburn Community Hospital's chief medical officer said the community "isn't as protected as it…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
FLEMING — Vince Shaw has always remembered a letter sent to his family's home on Garrow Street sometime in the late 1940s.
- Updated
The Auburn Police Department is looking for a man believed to have burglarized two auto shops last week.