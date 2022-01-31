Experience what this meticulously maintained 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath colonial has to offer. The upgraded gourmet kitchen overlooks an inviting family room with a vaulted ceiling where you can sit by the wood burning fireplace looking out to the deer and turkeys grazing on the 5+ acres. Hardwood stairs lead to 3 bedrooms, main bath, with the master bedroom offering an ensuite bath and walk-through closet. Situated on the lower level is a wonderfully designed entertaining space with a wet bar, gas stove and full bath as well as a workshop, large storage area and option of a 4th bedroom with a walkout entrance. Spend time outdoors on the large, beautiful, secluded brick patio surrounding a heated inground pool. Several outbuildings exist, including a 36’X40' pole barn/workshop with heat, power and water. Pick apples, peaches, and pears from your own trees, or blackberries and blueberries, if you wish. All this serene country living is located just 10 minutes from major services! Have your broker show you the spectacular videos available for this property.
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $397,500
-
- Updated
