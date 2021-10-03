This stately home, with over 24 private acres, is conveniently located just 4 miles from the village of Marcellus and minutes to Camillus. A second road frontage allows the opportunity to subdivide, build another house, or simple enjoy your own private sanctuary. The property also provides an easy commute into Syracuse. With its unique environment, spacious & bright rooms, hardwood floors & PA bluestone fireplace, this lovely home has much to offer. On the first floor there is a generous, eat-in kitchen with solid surface counters, formal DR, massive living room with built-ins, slate tiled entry, half bath (with potential to convert to full) and a room that could be a first-floor bedroom, den or office. Upstairs are 3 ample bedrooms and a sizable full bath. The oversized (30’ x 23’) garage will easily accommodate your vehicles, while the barn on the property is perfect for your outdoor toys or animals. The rear patio is the ideal place to enjoy the serenity of the backyard and its mature landscaping. The acreage, with its stocked pond and mature hardwoods, offers endless opportunities for the nature lover or hunter. Come see this unique property today! No showings until 9am,10/2.
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $399,900
