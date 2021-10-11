4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $399,999

ONE-OF-A-KIND custom-built ranch in a private, park-like setting! This expansive 4 bdrm, 3.5 bath home sits back from the road on nearly 4 acres! Countless high-end finishes throughout including crown molding, 9' ceilings, rounded edge corners, vaulted ceilings, multi-zone HVAC, & a permanent generator. The spacious kitchen has a sub-zero refrigerator, oversized island, unlimited storage, & plenty of room to entertain in the dining area or morning room! Relax and take in the view as you sip your favorite beverage & overlook the beautifully manicured acreage. Light & bright main living areas have hardwoods throughout & a spacious layout. Cozy gas fireplace & vaulted ceiling in the Living room with large windows overlooking the private back patio. Owner's suite has a large walk-in closet & bath w/ jacuzzi tub, shower, & double sinks. Finished lower level runs the full length of the home (not included in the listed sqft!) Plenty of room to spread out! The exterior is beautifully landscaped - mature trees line the property providing peace & tranquility. Come see this meticulously cared-for home, you are sure to be impressed! No Showings until 10/8 at 6pm. Offers due 10/14 at 12PM.