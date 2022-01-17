 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $434,900

STUNNING Tadem Heights Transitional Colonial perfectly nestled on a great cul-de-sac. This beautifully maintained home offers an updated Medallion cherry kitchen, granite countertops, Jenn Air stainless appliances and breakfast bar, over 2100 sq. ft, gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace, California closets, 1st floor laundry, gorgeous parklike yard with Inground Pool and paver patio, Trex deck, gorgeous new front entrance door and a "2' car attached garage. Don't miss out on this AMAZING home!!

