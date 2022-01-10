Experience what this meticulously maintained 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath colonial has to offer. The upgraded gourmet kitchen overlooks an inviting family room with a vaulted ceiling where you can sit by the wood burning fireplace looking out to the deer and turkeys grazing on the 5+ acres. Hardwood stairs lead to 3 bedrooms, main bath, with the master bedroom offering an ensuite bath and walk-through closet. Situated on the lower level is a wonderfully designed entertaining space with a wet bar, gas stove and full bath as well as a workshop, large storage area and option of a 4th bedroom with a walkout entrance. Spend time outdoors on the large, beautiful, secluded brick patio surrounding a heated inground pool. Several outbuildings exist, including a 36’X40' pole barn/workshop with heat, power and water. Pick apples, peaches, and pears from your own trees, or blackberries and blueberries, if you wish. All this serene country living is located just 10 minutes from major services! Have your broker show you the spectacular videos available for this property.
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $447,587
Related to this story
Most Popular
When it comes to emergency veterinary care, location means a lot.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
An Auburn brewery's flagship beer has once again been named one of the best in the country. But this time, it was the masses themselves who be…
Cayuga County residents will have an opportunity to pick up free COVID-19 test kits and face masks, and officials have scheduled several upcom…
The Cayuga County Board of Health on Thursday opted for a wait-and-see approach after county lawmakers voted to not enforce the state's mask m…
Auburn Plaza will soon lose a major tenant.
A mid-level appeals court has reversed a Cayuga County Court jury trial conviction for the second time in four months.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A state inspector general's investigation found the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision used false-positive drug tests to pena…