This home is a dream come true for those who love spacious living. With over 2300 square feet, it offers 3 ample size guest bedrooms, providing plenty of space for family and friends. Additionally a generous size owner suite, with a massive walk in closest and custom bathroom can be found on the same level. The second floor is complete with a designated laundry room. The main floor offers a spacious tastefully updated kitchen with a custom island that is open to the morning allowing cooking and entertaining a breeze. The spacious living room is complete with a fireplace ideal for those cozy nights in. At the front of the home there is additional living space for a second living room, play room or home office. The partially finished basement provides additional space for a home gym, or recreation room plus ample storage. The massive back deck is maintenance free and provides a great place to gather for a bbq or to take in the 360 views this home offers of the scenic skyscape of Camillus Close to all the great restaurants & shopping in the area. Come take a look, this home is maintenance free with all mechanics being 2019. Better then building as all is done