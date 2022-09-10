4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $484,900

Looking for new but don't want to build, this may be the one for you! At only 4 years young this home sits on one of the largest lots in phase one of this neighborhood and literally overlooks the rolling meadows of Camillus! You have a gorgeous view from every room and can enjoy the sunsets and sunrises from your beautiful new deck. This home has just about 2,800 square feet of living space with open floor plan with the kitchen, dining, and living all open to each other, an office, and another room for reading, playing, or whatever your heart desires and of course a half bath. Upstairs, there are 4 large bedrooms including a main bedroom with bath and large walk in closet. In addition, there is a bonus room over the garage that can be used as for ANYTHING! The basement is a full walkout with the potential to add even more livable square footage! The possibilities are endless with this home, make your appointment today, showings start right away!