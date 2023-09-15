Expansive custom built estate including 4 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms all situated on 11+ secluded acres.This custom built 5,100 square foot home offers that open layout you desire.It is spacious enough for any family occasion or can be just a peaceful place to unwind and enjoy.The main level boasts not 1 but 2 private primary suites with walk in closets and luxury en-suites.The well appointed kitchen has custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and counter-space galore, all while looking into your 2 story great room with gleaming hardwood floors throughout and full walls of windows overlooking the private back yard & koi-pond bringing in radiant natural light.Spacious dining room and main floor laundry/ mud room complete the main level.The 2nd level offers a full guest bath as well as 2(possibly 3) bedrooms,a catwalk overlooking the main level & a massive bonus room/rec room.The exterior of the property is surrounded by lush perennial gardens and additional 2 bay, 2 story out building and a large shed.If you thought that wasn't enough, wait until you walk into the attached 3 seasons Florida room with a hot tub hookup, custom stone work, indoor pickle court and exercise facility!