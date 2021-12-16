Village two story home with four bedrooms (two up and two down) and two full bathrooms. This home features two enclosed porches, large rooms throughout, a brand new roof (one week old!) and so much more. Currently there is not a driveway and parking is on the street. You can build a driveway via Newport Rd with approval. 15 minutes to Wegmans and 10 minutes to the Towne Center! Great value in the Village of Camillus!
4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with raping a child last spring.
An Auburn man faces multiple felony charges in connection with a weekend robbery at Walmart, police said.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
AUBURN — The first six months for the city of Auburn's special board addressing nuisance properties have been busy.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Cayuga County will enforce a new statewide mandate requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or masks to be worn at businesses and other indoor …
Gov. Kathy Hochul could have a say in who succeeds Jon Budelmann as Cayuga County district attorney.
The Auburn Enlarged City School District put out a statement saying it and the Auburn Police Department have determined that reports of a viol…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Despite the lowest incarcerated population in four decades, attacks on staff in New York correctional facilities reached an all-time high this year.