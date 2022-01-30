4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $99,900

Village two story home with four bedrooms (two up and two down) and two full bathrooms. This home features two enclosed porches, large rooms throughout, a brand new roof, updated bathroom and so much more. Currently there is not a driveway and parking is on the street. You can build a driveway via Newport Rd with approval. 15 minutes to Wegmans and 10 minutes to the Towne Center! Great value in the Village of Camillus!