It is our Pleasure to offer this Unique & Rare Find/Opportunity! Included are BOTH an Impressive Greek Revival Home plus a 2nd property currently utilized as the Village Post Office! This Charming 4 BR Home has been loved by the same family for 120 yrs & has many special attributes such as** a Dramatic pillared entrance w/highly decorative carvings, sweeping center hall Staircase, Hardwood floors thru put, & Original Moldings & Doors! All the Rooms are Spacious w/tall ceilings, great closets for your things, & oozing charm. The 2 enclosed side porches offer even more living space! 1st floor laundry rm has built in pantry cabinets -& even a bonus room that could easily be made into a larger Bathroom. The gorgeous antiques & vintage furnishings are not included but can be purchased! Outside you will find a 2 car Garage (carriage house) w/ storage above, Big lawn, & even the original hitching post! Some updates have been done but your TLC will bring it back to WOW! You can't beat the steady income stream of the add. Property included - a 2nd bldg located on 370 zoned commercial & is rented to the Postal Service monthly for a fee. Its a Win Win in every sense so don't miss it!
4 Bedroom Home in Cato - $159,900
