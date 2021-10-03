Osprey Manor, A beautiful historic home with Cayuga Lake views, utilized as a posh upscale rental with a stellar reputation and hundreds of + 5 star reviews. Being offered as a truly turnkey fully furnished and elegantly decorated vacation rental property. Includes all from linens to kayaks and everything in between. This grand home includes four bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, spacious living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with large pantry, den, office, second floor laundry, owners closet and three staircases. Great central location less than an hour drive to Rochester, Syracuse and Ithaca. Only a block and a half to Harris Park and Cayuga lake access. Potential development opportunity with possible subdivision of land into three lots. Positive cash flow financials available upon request. Total Sq Feet 3600+.
4 Bedroom Home in Cayuga - $585,000
