4 Bedroom Home in Clyde - $149,900

You’ll love everything this beautiful brick colonial has to offer! This home is situated on a double lot in the village of Clyde. Huge 2 story barn/garage with electric. The exterior of both the house and barn have new paint. Inside, you’ll never run out of space with over 3,000 sq ft! The first floor has a master bedroom and bathroom, eat in kitchen, and living room with a wood burning fireplace. The second floor has a 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, and second kitchen. Make it an in-law suite, or convert to a separate apartment for a little extra income! Lots of bonus space including 3 screened in porches and a large walk in closet off the living room. Many updates including new flooring throughout, fresh paint, and first floor bathroom and kitchen remodels. This home is a must see!!