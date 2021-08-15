Greet your guests in the impressive foyer with a grand staircase. House of historic significance with many original features evident - including natural woodwork, pressed leather wallpaper, hand painted hall ceiling paper, cut glass in front door. Some stained glass and hardwood floors. Tin ceiling. Rebuilt bay window. Newer rubber Liberty roof on the main house (7 years). New electric service. Most windows were reglazed and exterior painted. Water and sewer are connected and in use. House is heated by a restored wood furnace and gas wall unit. Local history buffs will remember that this was Dr. Sherman's home and office for many years-until 1977. This is a stately home on an oversized lot and a great restoration candidate. It is included in a historic preservation district with grant money available. Victorian in the Italianate style. Rooms are very spacious. A grand home to love.
4 Bedroom Home in Clyde - $54,900
