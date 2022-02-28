Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath Cape! So inviting with great layout and cheery natural light. Large master bedroom, with a full bathroom on first floor as well as second floor. First floor bedroom can be used as a home office if desired. Replacement windows, new roof in 2016, central air, beautiful hardwoods, and full walk-up basement just to mention a few of the many wonderful things in this home! New breaker box in 2017, new gutters on house and garage 2018, new hot water tank 2018, new dishwasher 2021. Seller keeps furnace and central air serviced regularly. Just when you fall in love with the inside, step outside and see what more there is to offer! Nice 2 stall detached garage, as well as huge 30x40 Pole Barn with 12 foot ceiling, built in 2019. Seller spent $45,000 on this pole barn alone. Pole Barn has electrical, insulation, 6" poured concrete floor with a car lift (which is only 2 years old, and negotiable if you would like it to stay) Fits 4 cars inside. Great extra storage as well! Patio with lovely pergola. Large yard. Negotiations start Sunday, 2/27/22 at 3:00PM.
4 Bedroom Home in Elbridge - $199,900
