4 Bedroom Home in Fleming - $1,099,000

Overlooking the West side of Owasco Lake, this home is situated on 10+/- acres with 192" +/- lake frontage for this house only. 4 Bedrooms with 5 full & 2 half baths. Custom stone wood burning fireplace in the living room with an additional 3 gas fireplaces. Large dining room to accommodate the whole family! 1st floor master suite, private office/library on the 1st floor. Full basement with rec room, bar, sauna, gym and theater! Click the link for Virtual Tour...walk right though! Copy and paste link for a virtual walk through. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A8xF9CBvnJo