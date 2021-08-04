 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fleming - $1,099,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fleming - $1,099,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fleming - $1,099,000

Overlooking the West side of Owasco Lake, this home is situated on 10+/- acres with 192" +/- lake frontage for this house only. 4 Bedrooms with 5 full & 2 half baths. Custom stone wood burning fireplace in the living room with an additional 3 gas fireplaces. Large dining room to accommodate the whole family! 1st floor master suite, private office/library on the 1st floor. Full basement with rec room, bar, sauna, gym and theater! Click the link for Virtual Tour...walk right though! Copy and paste link for a virtual walk through. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A8xF9CBvnJo

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News