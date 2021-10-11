 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $133,500

Come find your peace in this country ranch style home complete with your own little Oasis with an in ground pool with wrap around deck, gazebo, and pool house. Also a special play area for children including a playhouse with electricity Country rustic feel on the inside with a hand crafted railroad circling the kitchen and dining room! There's also a 200 gallon built in fish aquarium. Lots of neat features to this home, with a little TLC to make it your own.

