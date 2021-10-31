Welcome to this charming Jordan village colonial. Updated kitchen with marble floors, new appliances and custom rebuilt cabinets, with tons of counter space. The Formal dining room flows into the large living room with fireplace and original woodwork. The entry way includes the beautiful staircase leading you to the second floor and 3 good size bedrooms and a fully updated bathroom with tub and tile surround. Have the entire 3rd floor as the owners suite complete with his and hers dressing rooms/closets. Each of the additional rooms on the 3rd floor could be bedrooms making this home a 5-6 bedroom home if needed. Hardwoods are under all carpets if you want to uncover them. The property boost a private partially fenced back yard with detached garage. Brand new roof this year with new hot water heater are just a couple of the many updates this home has to offer. Don't miss out on this one of a kind home in the village of Jordan
4 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A Cayuga County jury has found an Auburn man guilty of forcible rape.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19, the 106th virus-related fatality in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A Cayuga County Sheriff's Office lieutenant has filed a lawsuit claiming the state Attorney General's Office is illegally withholding records …
An Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member resigned and the organization has not yet established the way it will fill t…
After a community firestorm regarding a proposed renaming of Auburn High School, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education v…
Several auto dealerships in the Auburn area welcomed a new owner this year, and one longtime employee pointed to a recent event as evidence th…
AUBURN — New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy has a message for voters reviewing the five questions on the reverse side of the general…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions: