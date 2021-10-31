4 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $229,900

Welcome to this charming Jordan village colonial. Updated kitchen with marble floors, new appliances and custom rebuilt cabinets, with tons of counter space. The Formal dining room flows into the large living room with fireplace and original woodwork. The entry way includes the beautiful staircase leading you to the second floor and 3 good size bedrooms and a fully updated bathroom with tub and tile surround. Have the entire 3rd floor as the owners suite complete with his and hers dressing rooms/closets. Each of the additional rooms on the 3rd floor could be bedrooms making this home a 5-6 bedroom home if needed. Hardwoods are under all carpets if you want to uncover them. The property boost a private partially fenced back yard with detached garage. Brand new roof this year with new hot water heater are just a couple of the many updates this home has to offer. Don't miss out on this one of a kind home in the village of Jordan