Large 2-story home. 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Included master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and 2-double closets, with Master bath & Jacuzzi tub. Large living room with formal front dining room. Fireplace. Kitchen and living room need work. Backroom, pantry, work room, blacktop driveway, large rear yard, open L-shaped. Inside needs painting and some new floor covering, seller will credit $4000.
4 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $89,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A helicopter was sent to a truck crash in Moravia Tuesday that left the driver trapped in the wreckage.
- Updated
More than two weeks after being traded to the New York Yankees, Auburn native Tim Locastro's season is over.
- Updated
An Auburn man was arrested late Thursday night after police said he stabbed another man in the chest.
- Updated
AUBURN — During a contentious meeting that ended with a police presence, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education's leaders…
- Updated
The Auburn Police Department has arrested three people in connection with a fight at downtown convenience store All-American Mart in May, incl…
- Updated
A city resident faces multiple felony charges in connection with a domestic incident that included an intentionally set house fire, the Auburn…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A fourth suspect faces felony robbery charges in connection with an incident in Auburn on July 4.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Hoping to avoid a legal battle with the Cayuga Nation, the village of Union Springs has revised its draft of a local law opting out of parts o…