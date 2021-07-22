 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $89,000

Large 2-story home. 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Included master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and 2-double closets, with Master bath & Jacuzzi tub. Large living room with formal front dining room. Fireplace. Kitchen and living room need work. Backroom, pantry, work room, blacktop driveway, large rear yard, open L-shaped. Inside needs painting and some new floor covering, seller will credit $4000.

