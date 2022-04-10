OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4/16/22 1-2:30 Stunning updated 1940 Greek Revival with gleaming hardwoods, smart upgrades, new windows, large kitchen with island, formal rooms, tall windows, high ceilings, builtins, two sets of stairs. This home has everything a classic home has offer and so much more. There are 5 rooms on the upper level with full bath. On main level a work from home office suite or private guest quarters, laundry room. Private back yard, deck area.Two story Carriage house,Apple orchard, berries, and enough land to work your vision on. Spectacular sunsets, and minutes from Long Point State Park and the East side of Cayuga Lake Wine Trail. Easy commute to Ithaca, Auburn, Cortland, Ithaca and Syracuse Airport in less than 1 hour. Full basement
4 Bedroom Home in King Ferry - $428,800
