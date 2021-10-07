4 Bedroom Home in Locke - $185,000

Get ready to fall in love! This charming property sits on nearly 7 acres, and includes a spacious farmhouse, partially fenced in yard, a barn and large metal outbuilding! The farmhouse features an updated kitchen and living room, and lots of original charm - wide plank flooring, door hardware, even some wallpaper! The stairwell walls are original planks taken from the first store in Genoa, dating back to 1800. The large master bedroom upstairs offers a huge walk-in closet, and the room at the top of the stairs has potential to be a terrific 2cd bathroom. Other important updates include a new well, propane furnace, water filtration system, and hot water heater. The beautiful views are original. Make your appointment today, this property will not last.