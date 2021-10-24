4 Bedroom Home in Locke - $195,000

A little slice of paradise right off Main Street in Locke. A quick trip to Cayuga and Owasco lake, in a quiet neighborhood. The house boasts historic architectural details, fenced in yard, a hot tub, and in-ground pool. The homeowners have updated many items including electrical, roof, driveway, septic system, furnace, bathrooms, and windows. Update just cosmetics to create your dream home! Sit on the screened in porch overlooking the pool, flower gardens, and yard, or sip wine in the indoor hot tub while you watch the stars through the skylight. Attached garage with plenty of storage and mudroom are key to winter living. Large kitchen, formal dining room, and beautiful built-ins add to its charm. Make this your dream home!