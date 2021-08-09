4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $139,900

Great potential in the Village of Marcellus home. Opportunity abounds with all the space and open floor plan this home offers. The main level has a large entry hall, living room, big kitchen, dining room, small office or playroom, a half bath and a nicely sized laundry mud room. Upstairs you will find 4 nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is even original wood flooring under the upstairs carpet in the original portion of the home begging to be exposed and restored. With a little TLC you can restore this home to all its glory!