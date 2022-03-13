Welcome to this charming Victorian style home! Features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, formal living room and dining room, front porch, side porch, beautiful perennial gardens. Updates include, new siding, some new windows, new hot water tank, new vanities in the bathrooms. Close to Marcellus Schools, and all amenities. With little TLC home could be restored to original glory! WELCOME HOME!
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $169,000
