4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $180,000

Spacious village colonial with lots of character including curved archways, hardwood floors and wood banister, extra tall ceiling height on the first floor. Living room, sunroom, formal dining room or family room, bedroom/den and spacious eat in kitchen all on the main floor. Upstairs includes lots of built in storage including walk-in attic space, 3 large bedrooms and full bath. New replacement windows. Spacious 2 car detached garage great for storage and hobbies. Great village location close to shopping, restaurants & village services. Plus walk to school like days past. Great bones for new owners to make their own with a lifetime full of memories. Taxes reflect NO exemptions.