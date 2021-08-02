If you have been looking for the perfect country home, this is it! Enjoy this beautiful rural setting with a quick commute to Syracuse and Skaneatles, making it easy to enjoy all that Central New York has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath colonial is complete with brand new BAMBOO FLOORING on the first level, new carpets on the second level, a new water softener system and fresh paint throughout. You will be impressed by the large master bedroom with its BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED BATH, walk-in closet and balcony! Do not miss the chance to call this house home!
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $199,900
