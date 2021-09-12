 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $209,900

Beautiful tree lined neighborhood in the village of Marcellus within walking distance to everything! This raised ranch has gorgeous hardwood floors, an open layout, stacked stone fireplace, back sun porch, 4 bedrooms, and TONS of potential! The square footage does not include the downstairs finished space which could be additional living space. Enjoy the backyard views from the 3 season porch. A little bit of updating will go a long way with this property!

