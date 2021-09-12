Beautiful tree lined neighborhood in the village of Marcellus within walking distance to everything! This raised ranch has gorgeous hardwood floors, an open layout, stacked stone fireplace, back sun porch, 4 bedrooms, and TONS of potential! The square footage does not include the downstairs finished space which could be additional living space. Enjoy the backyard views from the 3 season porch. A little bit of updating will go a long way with this property!
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $209,900
