Welcome to The Knolls - a highly desired, family friendly neighborhood in beautiful Marcellus! This 3-4 bedroom home boasts newly refinished hardwoods, stainless appliances, new paint, a beautiful in-ground pool, AND a wood burning fire place for the cold CNY winter. Mature landscaping rounds out the property with flower beds featuring full ground cover, blooming perennials, and a fire pit by the pool. Ask for the recent list of updates - new HWH, roof, boiler serviced annually, new pool pump and piping in 2019, and MORE!
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $224,900
