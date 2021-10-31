Enjoy the peacefulness of this home in the Town of Camillus, Marcellus Schools. Originally a small 1930's Farmhouse to which an addition was added in 2009, creating 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Main suite with bathroom is on the 1st floor as is the laundry, full bath off the kitchen. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New septic system was installed after the addition was built. House has 2 basements - new basement has a pellet stove and has been a great play area for the family. second basement under the original house is where the water heater, furnace and oil tank are housed. Large private deck is off the kitchen and a patio area in the yard has a firepit to roast those marshmallows. There is good storage in the 12 x 12 shed.
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $255,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A Cayuga County jury has found an Auburn man guilty of forcible rape.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19, the 106th virus-related fatality in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A Cayuga County Sheriff's Office lieutenant has filed a lawsuit claiming the state Attorney General's Office is illegally withholding records …
An Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member resigned and the organization has not yet established the way it will fill t…
After a community firestorm regarding a proposed renaming of Auburn High School, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education v…
Several auto dealerships in the Auburn area welcomed a new owner this year, and one longtime employee pointed to a recent event as evidence th…
AUBURN — New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy has a message for voters reviewing the five questions on the reverse side of the general…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions: