4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $255,000

Enjoy the peacefulness of this home in the Town of Camillus, Marcellus Schools. Originally a small 1930's Farmhouse to which an addition was added in 2009, creating 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Main suite with bathroom is on the 1st floor as is the laundry, full bath off the kitchen. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New septic system was installed after the addition was built. House has 2 basements - new basement has a pellet stove and has been a great play area for the family. second basement under the original house is where the water heater, furnace and oil tank are housed. Large private deck is off the kitchen and a patio area in the yard has a firepit to roast those marshmallows. There is good storage in the 12 x 12 shed.