4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $284,900

Welcome to this beautifully remodeled farm like style colonial. The sellers have thought of it all when they put their finishing touches on their home. Enjoy your meals in your updated kitchen with center island, lot of counter space and white ship lap walls. Stainless steel appliances and many cupboards for storage. The kitchen overlooks the dining room with hardwood floors and built ins overlooking the large open backyard. First floor bathroom has been given a face lift. Family room has new carpet and overlooks the front yard. The living room has new hickory hardwood floors and a great space for entertaining. Enjoy the possibility of needing a first floor bedroom or office. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors and full bath. Lower level is unfinished and gives plenty of storage and laundry area. Two car garage has a separate door entrance with a nice size driveway to fit those extra cars. The sellers have installed a new metal 40 year roof, replaced some of the windows and added a new retaining wall. Showings start Saturday March 5th at 8am. There are multiple offers and any and all offers are due Monday March 7th at 6pm.