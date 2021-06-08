This impeccably maintained Marcellus colonial features 4 bedrooms including master with en-suite (and space for additional bedrooms if needed), 3 baths, gorgeous renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, first floor laundry, hardwood floors, craft room, finished lower level with workshop and more. Dining area has sliders that open to a beautiful pergola-covered deck where you can sit and relax in the park-like backyard. You won’t want to miss this one so schedule your private tour today. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $299,900
