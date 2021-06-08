 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $299,900

This impeccably maintained Marcellus colonial features 4 bedrooms including master with en-suite (and space for additional bedrooms if needed), 3 baths, gorgeous renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, first floor laundry, hardwood floors, craft room, finished lower level with workshop and more. Dining area has sliders that open to a beautiful pergola-covered deck where you can sit and relax in the park-like backyard. You won’t want to miss this one so schedule your private tour today. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News