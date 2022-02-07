This lovely 2700+ square foot colonial sits on nearly 4 acres just outside the village of Marcellus. It features a welcoming and newly refinished front porch, large family room with wood beams and wood burning fireplace, first floor laundry, open living room/dining room, 4 bedrooms including spacious primary with walk-in closet and en-suite, sunroom, and in-ground pool. This home has been lovingly maintained and is ready for new owners to make it their own so schedule your tour today.
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $399,000
